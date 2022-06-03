CM directs strict monitoring of arrangements at Char Dham shrines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with senior bureaucrats of the state regarding several issues at the Secretariat, here, today. During the meeting, he also reviewed the performance of the Power Department, law and order, Char Dham Yatra and several ongoing projects. The meeting was attended also by Uttarakhand Electricity Ombudsman Subhash Kumar, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Vardhan, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli and Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram.

The Chief Minister said that the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra should be continuously monitored by senior officers. There could be no undue inconvenience to the pilgrims coming to the state for the Char Dham Yatra and that the system of registration should be further improved if necessary.

The Chief Minister added that there is a need to make serious efforts towards increasing the financial resources of the state. He asked the officers to see from which sectors financial resources could be raised. Dhami observed that hydropower resources are important for Uttarakhand but, besides that, due focus is needed on the solar sector. Line loss in electricity ought to be significantly reduced.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special attachment to Uttarakhand. Under his guidance, many important development schemes had been approved for Uttarakhand and work on these projects had progressed rapidly at the level of the Centre as well the state. He directed the officials to ensure that implementation of central schemes and coordination with officials from the Centre be further improved. There ought not to be any delay in these issues at the state level, he asserted.

The CM directed that formalities for the expansion of Dehradun, Pantnagar and Pithoragarh airports be completed expeditiously. Along with the improvement of roads in the hills, there is a need to improve the parking system as well and to develop new parking sites in the state including in the hills. The Chief Minister said that the roads in the state had to be improved and strengthened. Improvement and repair work related to connecting routes for destinations like Mayawati Ashram, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Hingla Devi, etc., should be done on priority basis. He also directed that an action plan be prepared to improve the management of Alaknanda Hotel.

The Chief Minister added that a time limit ought to be fixed for the disposal of files at the CM’s Secretariat and the compliance in this regard strictly ensured. The Chief Minister also reviewed progress on the Jamrani Dam, National Highways and law and order issues in the state. The Chief Minister directed the Police officials to increase patrolling for improvement of law and order and to further strengthen the local intelligence. He also directed that public welfare schemes of the state government should be widely publicised.