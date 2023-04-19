CM directs work on Sainik Dham to be expedited

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the officials concerned to speed up the pace of construction work on the Sainik Dham, here.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions to the officers during a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat, here, today.

He said that, in order to make the military memorial truly grand, other Defence Memorials in other states should also be studied and good aspects from them included in the project. It should also be ensured that a glimpse of Uttarakhand is visible in the military memorial. Attention should also be paid to the activities based on the theme of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand around the military memorial.

It was stated at the meeting that 45 percent progress has been made in the construction of the memorial. Under this, work on the auditorium, tank platform, main gate, Baba Jaswant Singh and Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, Shaurya Stambh, booking counter, boundary wall and museum is currently in progress.

Present at the meeting were Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub-Area, Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri, Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), Secretary, Sainik Kalyan, Dipendra Chowdhary, SN Pandey, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika and other officers concerned.