CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for women reservation bill

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, which provides for 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

In a tweet posted today, Dhami observed that this is a commendable step towards the uplift of women in the country. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the mother power of the state. The Chief Minister said that many works are being done by the state government for women empowerment. Women of the state are being given 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs.

In this regard, Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat called on Chief Minister Dhami at his Camp Office here today. On behalf of the women of Kedarnath assembly constituency, she expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Chief Minister for having got the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, commendable work is being done on women empowerment. Significant work is being done towards highlighting the talent of women and to provide them livelihood opportunities.