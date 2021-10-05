CM expresses grief over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, appeals for restraint

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the incident that took the lives of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and has termed the incident as extremely unfortunate. He has appealed to the people to exercise restraint in this regard. He added that the incident is very sad. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people to exercise restraint. He said that the incident was very sad but the UP Government had ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident. Everyone needed to be patient in this hour and let the investigation be completed. It may be recalled that Congress leaders and workers, today, held protests at various places in the state against the incident.