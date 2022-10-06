CM felicitates Ex-Servicemen at Veteran Soldiers’ Award Ceremony  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Under the Seva Pakhwada, a Veteran Soldiers’ Award Ceremony was organised by the Department of Sainik Welfare. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi felicitated 66 Veteran Soldiers above the age of 80 years on Sunday.

While addressing the programme, Dhami said that he felt honoured by felicitating the heroes. The borders of the nation are safe only because of the bravery and dedication of the army. He added that Uttarakhand is known as Veer Bhoomi. The government is committed to the welfare of the soldiers. He announced the purchase of 10 vehicles for the Sainik Welfare Department and the restoration of the Sainik Vishram Bhavan as well as exemption in house tax for ex-servicemen.

Ganesh Joshi said that these veteran soldiers have fought many wars to protect the country. The government under the leadership of CM Dhami is always working for the welfare of farmers and soldiers. The Shaheed Samman Yatra was organised in the entire state, in which the holy soil of the courtyard of all the martyrs of the state was brought to the Military Dham in urns. The government has resolved that, by December 2023, construction work on the Sainik Dham would be completed.

Also present on this occasion were Director, Sainik Welfare, Col BS Rawat, District Sainik Welfare Officer Col CBS Bisht, Major General Shammi Sabharwal, Brigadier Bhagwan Singh Khatri, Major General Anand Singh Rawat and hundreds of ex-servicemen.