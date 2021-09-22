CM felicitates medalist Manoj Sarkar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medal winner Manoj Sarkar at his residence, here, today.

Dhami expressed happiness that Sarkar had brought laurels to the state by winning a medal in Badminton. He described it as a victory of resolve over obstacles. He promised that the state’s sports policy would be overhauled to ensure sportspersons received all the necessary facilities to improve their skills.

Also present was Manoj Sarkar’s wife Reva.