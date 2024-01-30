CM flags off 1st Ayodhya Aastha Special Train from Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Aastha special train for Ayodhya from Haridwar Railway Station here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed joy at the operation of the train between Haridwar and Ayodhya and thanked the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for the service.

The Chief Minister observed that the operation of this train will ensure a lot of convenience to the pilgrims and Ram devotees from Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar as well as from other Garhwal and Kumaon regions who desire to go to Ayodhya and offer prayers at the newly constructed Ram Temple there. He said that it is after a long and hard struggle that the Ram Temple has finally been constructed and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami noted that, in the movement launched for the Ram temple, there was a passion to offer sacrifice and penance and tarpan and willingness to struggle, developing a strong resolution among the Ram devotees across the country. He said that he salutes all those people whose sacrifices, hardships and struggle made this centuries old dream come true. Dhami said that the penance of the people is the foundation of the Ram Temple.

He asserted that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has created a golden chapter on the banks of Saryu in the presence of Lord Bhaskar. Now the wait of centuries is over and everyone is eager to have darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He added it is not possible to express in words the expressions he observed on the faces of Ram devotees when he entered the Railway Station. All the Ram devotees are going to Ayodhya to see the years’ old dream come true.

The Chief Minister said that the temple of Lord Ram will become a modern symbol of India’s culture, a symbol of the eternal faith of the Indians, and a symbol of India’s national spirit. This temple will also become a symbol of the collective resolve of crores of people. He said that Lord Ram Temple will continue to inspire faith, devotion and determination in the coming generations. The government is determined to make Uttarakhand, a leading state of the country with the blessings of Lord Ram. The government needs the cooperation and support of all the people of the state. On this occasion, MLA Madan Kaushik, Aadesh Chauhan, Sanjay Gupta, etc., were also present.