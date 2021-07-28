CM flags off ambulances provided by Hans Foundation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 30 ambulances provided to the state by Hans Foundation from his official residence, here, today. These ambulances were gifted on the birthday of Bhole Maharaj, founder of Hans Foundation.

Besides the 30 Ambulances, 20 TrueNat Testing Machines and 500 Oxygen Cylinders were also provided to Uttarakhand by Hans Foundation in order to improve health services in the remote areas of Uttarakhand.

Congratulating Bhole Maharaj on his birthday, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that it was a matter of good fortune for the people of Uttarakhand that personalities like him and Mata Mangala had come out to help the state. He thanked them for contributing towards the welfare of the state and also sought their blessings on the occasion.

The Chief Minister claimed that the State Government was determined to make medical and health services accessible to the common person and in the remotest areas of the state. With this resolve of the government, Hans Foundation was also regularly providing health services.

Cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Dhan Singh Rawat, and Vikas Verma of the Hans Foundation were present on the occasion.