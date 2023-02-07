CM flags off relief material from Delhi for Joshimath

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi/Dehradun, 5 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials for those affected by the Joshimath disaster. The material has been collected by the BJP Uttarakhand Cell, Faridabad, the Haryana Progressive School Conference and other organisations. The event took place at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi.

Expressing gratitude on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that, at such a time, all people are helping through relief material. He reiterated that with the help of the Central Government, work on rehabilitating Joshimath and providing relief to the affected people is underway. Other organisations are also helping by sending relief material.

Present on this occasion were District Secretary of BJP Faridabad Uttarakhand Cell, Bharti Bhakuni, District Coordinator Chandan Negi, District Co-Convenor of Uttarakhand Cell Girish Chand Sati, IT Head Manish Dangwal, etc., were present on this occasion.