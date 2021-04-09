CM gives nod to widening of Nandprayag Ghat road

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, today, acceded to the demand raised by residents of Nandprayag Ghat area, Chamoli, for widening their connecting road. An announcement to this effect has been made by him, with orders having issued to the department concerned.

It may be recalled that the villagers had been agitating for some time in support of this demand. The decision will affect around 70 villages and thousands of people.

MLA from the Tharali Constituency, Munni Devi Shah met the CM in this regard and acquainted him with the issues involved. She pointed out that the single lane road was the cause of many accidents.

Present at the meeting were Development Block President Bharati Devi Pharswan, Zila Panchayat Member Nandita Rawat, Khilap Singh Negi, Abbal Singh Kathait, Tribhuvan Singh Pharswan, Rakesh Rawat and Colonel Harendra Singh (Retd).