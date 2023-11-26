CM hands over appointment letters to 16 candidates selected as Junior Assistants

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented appointment letters to 16 candidates selected for the post of Junior Assistant through Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission at the Chief Minister’s residence here today. These included 12 candidates for the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department and 4 for the Culture Department.

While congratulating all the selected candidates after handing over the appointment letters , the Chief Minister said that a new chapter in the lives of those selected is starting from today. He added that the candidates have achieved this success because of their hard work and the blessings of their parents and teachers. Dhami called upon the selected candidates , to set standards for their new life. He said that those selected should try to give their best in their work on the basis of their talent and ability. Dhami called upon them to start a new life in their workplace with complete honesty and duty, with self-discipline and regular routine. He said that whatever opportunity the selected candidates had got to serve the public, should be made full use of. While congratulating all theafter handingthe, the Chief Minister said that a new chapter in the lives of thoseis starting from today. He added that thehave achieved this success because of their hard work and the blessings of their parents and teachers. Dhami called upon the, to set standards for their new life. He said that thoseshould try to give their best in their work on the basis of their talent and ability. Dhami called upon them to start a new life in their workplace with complete honesty and duty, with self-discipline and regular routine. He said that whatever opportunity thehad got to serve the public, should be made full use of.

The Chief Minister said that human life is priceless. Human life is attained after many births. He said that human life must be considered a blessing from God and the responsibilities should be discharged with honesty and devotion. This will result in self satisfaction. The Chief Minister said that God keeps a complete account of the good and bad deeds, hence one should not commit wrongdoing even by mistake in his or her workplace. The Chief Minister said that human life is priceless. Human life is attained after many births. He said that human life must be considered a blessing from God and the responsibilities should be discharged with honesty and devotion. This will result in self satisfaction. The Chief Minister said that God keeps a complete account of the good and bad deeds, hence one should not commit wrongdoing even by mistake in his or her workplace.