CM holds coordination meeting with representatives of private hospitals

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat asked for coordinated efforts by all to win the fight against the corona virus, here, today. Use needed to be made of all resources, government and private.

He said this at a meeting at his camp office with representatives of private hospitals. He asked them to maximise efforts through proper human resource management. He emphasised that the safety of medical staff should be ensured from covid infection.

He advised that people be encouraged to use the E-Sanjeevni Portal for OPD consultation. This facility ought to be well publicised. He appealed to the private hospitals to make at least 70 percent beds available for Covid patients. The government ought to be kept informed about the need for oxygen, ventilators, etc. Every effort would be made by government to ensure uninterrupted supply. He also suggested that the services of in training MBBS and Nursing students could be utilised at the Sports Stadium Covid facility. The Dehradun DM was instructed to ensure the security of private hospitals. Those with mild symptoms could be treated at home to spare resources for the severe cases.

Secretary Amit Negi said coordinated efforts were underway with the cooperation of private hospitals. Their needs would be fulfilled in time. The Sports Stadium facility would have a thousand beds, with oxygen support available. A hundred beds are being added in Coronation Hospital. Jollygrant’s Himalayan Hospital was adding 150 beds, AIIMS Rishikesh, 400, and 80 ICU beds at Mahant Indresh Hospital. A hundred and fifty beds have been reserved at the Cantt Board Hospital.

The representatives of the private hospitals promised all possible cooperation in the fight.

Also present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Acting Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, DM Ashish Srivastava, Himalayan Hospital MD Dr Vijay Dhasmana, and representatives of AIIMS Rishikesh, CMI and Mahant Indresh Hospital.