CM holds Janata Milan, directs officials to resolve complaints

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today heard the complaints of the people who came from all over the state, at the CM’s Residence during the Janata Milan. The Janata Milan was held between 10 am and 12 pm and the CM patiently heard all the complaints numbering around 300 today. There was a long line of people outside the Chief Minister’s residence for the Janata Milan. The Chief Minister listened to the grievances and problems of the people who had come in large numbers in the Janata Milan programme, and he directed the officers to resolve them on the spot. The complaints of all the people who attended the Janta Milan program were registered and entered in the register.

One by one, the Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the grievances of all. He directed the concerned officers to ensure redressal of public problems and grievances at the earliest. There were also some disabled people who came with their problems. The Chief Minister himself went to them and inquired about their grievances.

The Chief Minister said that all the public grievances received in the Janata Darshan programme would be monitored. He directed the officers to seriously dispose off all complaints in a time bound manner. He added that in case any negligence was found at any level, strict action would be taken while fixing the responsibility.

Around 300 people registered their complaints and problems in the Janata Milan program.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLAs Khajan Das, Dilip Rawat, Mukesh Kohli, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary-in-Charge SN Pandey, Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman, DIG Neeru Garg, District Magistrate Dr R. Rajesh Kumar and officers of various departments were present.