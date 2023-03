By Arun Pratap Singh

Ramnagar, 29 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today hosted a dinner for the delegates of the G-20 Summit of Scientific Advisors from 18 countries at Hotel Namoh in Dhikuli this evening. Due to the ongoing G-20 Summit, a festive atmosphere was seen in Ramnagar, particularly in the Dhikuli area where the summit was held.

Dhami was in Nainital and Ramnagar for various engagements and his day culminated with hosting the dinner for the G-20 delegates.