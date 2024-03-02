CM inaugurates Rajpur Brach of HDFC Bank, stresses on greater financial inclusion

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 111th branch of HDFC Bank in Rajpur village and various software of Yukada and ATM installed for the convenience of pilgrims to Char-Dham at a programme held at his official residence, here, today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the mantra of self-reliant India given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be meaningful only when the government can provide common public facilities to the person standing at the last end of society. He said that today financial inclusion in the state is being taken forward on priority towards building a self-reliant state.

Praising the financial institutions, the Chief Minister said that their efforts, especially of the banks, to focus on rural and semi-urban areas have also been encouraging, but there is a need to work more at the grassroots level in this area. He said that the objective of the state government is to provide better facilities in remote villages through simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction.

Dhami said that currently many branches of HDFC Bank are operating in Uttarakhand, through which better banking facilities are being provided to the residents of the state. Not only this, HDFC Bank has been giving preference to paperless work culture, which is a typical example of digital technology. He said that it is the continuous effort and resolve of his government to ensure that the benefits of banking facilities reach every corner of the state and every last person.

The CM claimed that the whole country is now seeing and understanding the importance of Jan Dhan accounts and because of bank accounts, money from government schemes is reaching the beneficiaries’ accounts directly. He emphasised that half of the world’s digital transactions are now taking place in India. Appreciating the support given by HDFC Bank to the government, he said that while the bank had provided funds for the beautification of Kedarnath Dham, financial help was also provided for the help of Joshimath. He said that the government has been at the forefront in launching people centric initiatives for the development of Uttarakhand and when banks like HDFC come forward to support the government in these initiatives, this partnership is extremely beneficial for the society.

Dhami claimed that the BJP Government has always focused on enhancing livelihood opportunities, providing diverse and sustainable sources of income, enabling employment and entrepreneurship so as to make Uttarakhand a model state. He said that the government is determined to help banks, corporates and other businesses establish and expand in Uttarakhand. He said that the government is trying to provide necessary infrastructure and facilities to various businesses including banks, thereby improving the living standards and health standards of the citizens of the state.

Addressing the programme, State Head of HDFC Bank, Bakul Sikka, and Branch Head, Akhilesh Kumar Rai threw light on the activities of the bank in detail. On this occasion, Additional Secretary, Finance, Civil Aviation C Ravi Shankar was also present.