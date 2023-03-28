CM inspects progress on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the works going on in Uttarakhand under the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. The Chief Minister inspected the construction work of the elevated road near Daat Kali and the tunnel being constructed there.

During the inspection, he inquired about progress from the officers of NHAI. Dhami asked the executing agencies to complete the work within the stipulated time and pay special attention to the quality. He said that in order to speed up the works related to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttarakhand, NHAI would provide whatever necessary support is needed by the state, so that there is no delay. Permission has also been given for the work to be carried out on the Uttarakhand section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway at night.

Dhami reminded that, after the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun would be covered in just two to two and a half hours. Uttarakhand will be greatly benefited by the completion of this project. People from Delhi and its surrounding areas will have a lot of ease in coming to Uttarakhand. He said that road connectivity is being increased in the state with speed. Due to this, economic activities would also accelerate in the coming time.

Dhami also interacted with the labourers working on the Expressway and inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister told the officials of NHAI that proper care should be taken of the health, accommodation and food arrangements of these workers.

NHAI officials said that the target has been set to complete the expressway work by March 2024. Efforts are being made to complete the work even before that.

Present on this occasion were Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Ayaz Ahmed, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar and officers of NHAI.