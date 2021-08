By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, inspected the damage caused by a cloudburst in Khabadwala Village near the Santla Devi Temple, here.

He met the affected people and distributed relief material. He instructed the District Magistrate to prepare a plan to prevent such damage in the future. Also present on the occasion was Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi.