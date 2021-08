By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted today with the Piran Kaliyar legislator, Furqan Ahmed, and Bhagwanpur legislator Mamta Rakesh, who were on a protest sit-in at the Vidhan Sabha, to understand their demands.

He invited both for talks in his office, where they explained their demands in detail. The CM promised to do his best to resolve these issues. Also present was Secretary Amit Negi.