CM interacts with sages of various ‘akharas’ in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 3 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat sought the blessings here, today, of ‘Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani’ sages. He expressed the hope that the Kumbh Mela would prove successful because of them.

He visited them at the SMJN PG College where they have established camp. They were due to take out the first ‘Peshwai’. This was seen off by the CM after ‘puja’ in the company of National President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri, Akhara Secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri, Swami Kailashanand, etc.

The CM then visited the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara and offered prayer at the Mayadevi Temple and interacted with Mahant Hari Giri. This was followed by a visit to the Mahanirvani Akhara in Kankhal. He discussed arrangements for the Kumbh with Mahant Ravindra Puri. He made similar visits to other camps of the various akharas.

Earlier, he was received at the Gurukul Kangri helipad by Meladhikari Deepak Rawat, IG, Kumbh, Sanjay Gunjyal, DM C Ravishankar, SSP, Kumbh, Janmajay Khanduri, SSP, Haridwar, Senthil Abudai, Dr Vinod Arya, Dr Jaypal Singh Chauhan, Vikas Tiwari, Naresh Sharma, Vimal Kumar and others.