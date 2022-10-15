CM invites need based developme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today urged all the MLAs of the state to submit proposals on 10 schemes or projects for development in their respective constituencies in the greater public interest in order of priority.

He reminded them that, while on his Uttarakhand tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had observed that the third decade of the 21st century would be Uttarakhand’s decade. In this regard, the state government is trying its best to realise this goal and is committed to development.

With a view to developing every region and area in Uttarakhand in a planned and phased manner, the government is working to take the state ahead. The basic mantra being followed is that given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. Dhami said this is being done by rising above party lines for all the people of Uttarakhand state.

A letter has been issued requesting cooperation from all the MLAs in development of their constituencies. It has been requested in the letter to submit proposals of 10 development schemes or projects thought necessary by them in greater public interest in their respective constituencies in order of priority.

The government would then take up these projects and schemes as per the listed priority and sanction them keeping in view the financial resources. The government would take up these projects in consultation with the local MLAs for implementation in a time bound and phased manner in order of the listed priority. Dhami is perhaps the first Chief Minister, who has invited submission of development plans for every area of the state from the local MLA, irrespective of the party consideration and purely from the point of view of the need of the area and public interest.