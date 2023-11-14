CM issues directions to speed up work on development projects

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with high level officials of the government at the Chief Minister’s residence here today with the objective of ensuring the acceleration of the development works in the state and increasing employment generation. In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials that work be done expeditiously for grounding all the agreements that have been signed so far in various road shows held in preparation for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun next month.

Dhami also instructed the officials that most of the work should be done expeditiously before the event which is scheduled to be held on 8 and 9 December 2023 in Dehradun. The Chief Minister said that there is a need for further simplification in policies in order to promote investment in the state, so proposals should be cleared keeping this in mind. He added that the investment proposals which can generate more employment in the state and which are more suitable for the ground conditions of the state, should be given top priority.

The CM further said that air connectivity will have to be further expanded to promote industrial investment. The Chief Minister said that all actions to be taken at the state level towards making Jolly Grant Airport and Pantnagar Airport international airports should be taken at the earliest. He instructed the officials to speed up the action being taken to operate regular air services from Nainisaini airstrip in Pithoragarh. Work in all these activities should be done in fast track mode, he insisted. The Chief Minister also issued instructions to speed up the works related to ropeways construction in the state.

Dhami directed that work should be done expeditiously on the master plan of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. In view of the convenience of the devotees coming to Garhwal division and Kumaon division of the state, work should also be done expeditiously to expand connectivity in both the divisions. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, work needs to be expedited on the basis of master plan for the temples selected in the first phase.

The CM reminded the officials that all preparations for the 6th World Disaster Management Conference to be held in Dehradun from 28 November to 1 December 2023 should be done in a well-organised manner and on time. He noted that this is a big event to be organised in the state from the point of view of disaster management. Disaster management experts from many countries will participate in this event. The state has a good opportunity to make Uttarakhand a distinct identity at the global level.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the law and order situation in view of the upcoming festivals. He warned the officials that any kind of negligence in law and order will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey and SN Pandey, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Additional Secretaries Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Yugal Kishore Pant and C Ravi Shankar, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General UCOST Prof Durgesh Pant, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal were amongst those present.