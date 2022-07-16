CM launches Amrit Mahotsav Vaccination drive, receives booster dose

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav at Mahatma Gandhi Shatabdi District Hospital, here, today. He also received a booster dose of the Covid vaccine at the function.

While launching the free booster dose of Covid Vaccine for all the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 in the state, the Chief Minister urged them to get the booster dose of Covid Vaccine and to cooperate in the vaccination drive. He stressed that vaccination is necessary for the prevention of Covid. All necessary arrangements had been made by the state government for this.

Appealing to the people of the state, Dhami reminded that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against the Corona pandemic. All the people of the state above the age of 18 ought to get their precaution dose of the vaccine and encourage others, too, to do the same. Dhami said that, in the last two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has fought against the Corona pandemic with a strong will. Under his leadership, a great campaign of Covid Vaccination was launched in India, and India had also distributed the vaccine across the world. The CM cautioned that the Corona pandemic had been brought under control but it was not yet over and it could only be stopped through prevention, awareness, caution, cleanliness and vaccination.