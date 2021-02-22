CM launches Electric Bus Service

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the electric bus service under the Smart City programme at the Jal Sansthan office, Dilaram Chowk, here, today. He said the service would lead to reduced pollution and ease of travel. Five buses were flagged off by him on the occasion.

Each bus is air-conditioned and has 25 seats and space for a wheelchair. The front and rear have air suspension. They have a GPS system, 3 CCTV cameras, automatic transmission, ITS Display, emergency button and hammer, as well as fire extinguisher.

Present on the occasion were MP Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Vinod Chamoli, Ganesh Joshi and CEO, Smart City, DM Dr Ashish Srivastava.