CM launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting, today, with representatives of various NGOs in connection with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be run as part of the Amrit Mahotsav of the Independence, at the Chief Minister’s residence here. On this occasion, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr Sambit Patra was also present. He handed over the tricolour to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.

The CM also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Uttarakhand from today. Later, today, Dhami also participated in a meeting at the BJP State Headquarters on Balbir Road in the presence of Sambit Patra and with the state team and district teams for hoisting the tricolour at every house.

In the meeting held at the CM’s residence, Dhami observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people of the country to run the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on a large scale. Dhami said that the Tricolour would be hoisted atop 20 lakh houses in the state. NGOs and organisations of the state were also being involved in this campaign. The CM said that, apart from being Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand was also a Veer Bhoomi! The Chief Minister said that the brave fighters who had given their all for the freedom of India must always be remembered. The new generation ought to know more about such sacrifices. In the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the nation was remembering those who sacrificed for the independence of the country.

He said that a new work culture had developed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1250 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) would be built in the state on this occasion. The Chief Minister appealed to all the people of the state to use the DP of the tricolour on social media accounts from 2 August and, from 13 August to 15 August, everyone ought to hoist the tricolour at their homes. On 9 August, a tricolour yatra would also be taken out in Dehradun.

Dr Sambit Patra said that the Tricolour campaign is being conducted at every house under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence to show patriotism. It is not just a government programme but a mass movement in which everyone’s participation is desirable. A cleanliness campaign would also be launched from the statues of the revolutionaries who were martyred for the freedom of the country.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, BJP State General Secretary Ajay Kumar, Organisation, BJP State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, representatives of various NGOs and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.