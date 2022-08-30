CM launches Udayeeman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the “Mukhya Mantri Udayeeman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana” at a function organised on the occasion of National Sports Day at the Police Lines Ground, here, today.

Several announcements were also made by the Chief Minister regarding training and skills up-gradation of the players of the state on this occasion. He said that, keeping in view the shortage of sports coaches in the Sports Department, 8 sports coaches, each, would be appointed in every district. Dhami said that the Chief Minister’s Sports Development Fund would be set up to provide financial benefits to the players. Along with this, the honorarium would also be increased for the contract trainers of the Sports Department. Efforts would be made to re-implement 4 percent reservation for skilled sportspersons in state services as before.

Dhami reminded that, today, was the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player, and it was an appropriate occasion to launch such schemes in the state. Dhyanchand had given India an identity in the world of sports, that too at a time when there was nominal infrastructure for sports in India. The Chief Minister said that the government had decided some time ago to give sports scholarships to the talented budding sportspersons of the state, and that he was happy that the scheme had been started. A total of 3,900 budding sportspersons including 1,950 girls would be given sports scholarships to begin with under the scheme. He said that the Sports Policy- 2021 was implemented with the aim of making the players of the state achieve remarkable success in the field of sports and to establish Uttarakhand as a leading sports state in future.

On this occasion, MLA, Dharampur, Vinod Chamoli, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Special Principal Secretary, Sports, Abhinav Kumar, Director, Sports, Girdhari Singh Rawat, Joint Director Dr Dharmendra Bhatt were also present.