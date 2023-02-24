CM launches Uttarakhand Swagat Geet, says it will promote local culture: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released a song in the local language, titled “Uttarakhand Swagat Geet”, by writer and singer Madhusudan Joshi at the CM’s Official Residence, here, today. It is a welcome song that highlights the traditions and specialties of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister observed that this song based on the special characteristics of Uttarakhand would be helpful in promoting the culture and tourism of Uttarakhand. In the “Uttarakhand Welcome Song”, along with the Char Dhams of Uttarakhand, the state bird Monal, state flower Brahmakamal, state animal musk deer, Buransh, places of religious importance, festivals along with various temples and natural beauty also find mention.

Among those present on the occasion were, Madhusudan Joshi, ‘Music Arranger Studio on Record’ music producer and composer Amit V Kapoor, Girja Shankar Joshi, Kishore Bhatt, Harish Kothari, Indra Singh Kadakoti and Bhupendra Singh Baseda.