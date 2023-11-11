CM makes several announcements for state

State Formation Day celebrated with pomp in Summer Capital Gairsain

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain (Chamoli), 9 Nov: The 23rd anniversary of the State Formation Day was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Gairsain (Bhararisain), the summer capital of Uttarakhand, here, today. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while paying tribute to the martyred statehood agitationists, also extended his greetings to the entire state. The function was held at the State Assembly Compound in Bhararisain.

Health Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present. The CM also made several announcements on the occasion.

The Chief Minister observed that continuous efforts will be required to be made with full dedication to make the young Uttarakhand created by Bharat Ratna awardee, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a leading state of the country. The CM said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all-round development of Uttarakhand is taking place and the state is moving towards becoming the best state in India. In this 23rd year, Uttarakhand has seen the implementation of the country’s strictest anti-copying law, and the Anti-Conversion Act. The Chief Minister said that the BJP Government has implemented 30 percent horizontal reservation in the interest of women. The draft of the Uniform Civil Code is almost ready and would soon be implemented.

The CM reminded that, along with Kedarkhand, Manaskhand is also being developed to promote religious tourism. Strict action has been initiated against the corrupt in the state. Women power is being empowered through self-employment schemes. Youth are being empowered through education and sports policy. New records are being made in Uttarakhand through Chardham, Kainchi Dham and Kanwad Yatra as far as the number of pilgrims coming to the state is concerned. Financial approval has been given to the much-awaited Jamrani Dam project including the area of road, rail and ropeway construction in the state. To maintain the original demography and form of Uttarakhand, strict action has been taken to stop ‘Land Jihad’ and ‘Love Jihad’.

Dhami claimed that Uttarakhand is becoming the first choice of investors from India and abroad. The progress and development of Uttarakhand is a top goal for the government and to achieve this, the government is working with full devotion and dedication.

The Chief Minister also made several announcements, especially for the development of Bharariisain and Gairsain. These include laying tar on the Kargil Martyr Late Ranjit Singh Agarchatti Jhingod Motor Road, laying tar on Bhararisain Tharkot Motor Road and construction of Rikholi Degree College Motor Road. He also announced state support of Rs 2 lakh, each, for the holding of Mehalchauri Mela, Agriculture Horticulture and Tourism Development Fair, Gairsain, and Environment Tourism Development Fair, Nandasain. The Chief Minister said approval would soon also be granted for double-laning of the Gairsen-Bungidhar motor road.

State Health Education Minister and in charge of the district, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that, today, the state of Uttarakhand is continuously witnessing rapid development in all areas including health and education. A target has been set to make Uttarakhand drug free and Tuberculosis free by the year 2025.

Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal said that, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state is moving towards continuous development. Expressing gratitude to the CM for taking forward the development works in the district, he also placed a seven-point memorandum of demands for the assembly constituency before the Chief Minister on this occasion,

On State Formation Day, a grand ceremonial parade was organised by the Police and NCC cadets in the assembly premises. School students and cultural groups also gave a brilliant presentation. The CM also inspected the stalls set up by various departments in Bhararisain.

On this occasion, Tharali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, District BJP President Ramesh Maikhuri, Ramesh Gadia, Block Chief Shashi Souryal, Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav were also present.