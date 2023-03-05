CM mingles with local people in Champawat during Holi Milan

By Our Staff Reporter

Champawat , 4 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebrations organised at Banbasa and Tanakpur in Champawat here today. On this occasion, the CM described Holi as a festival of mutual love, brotherhood and harmony. He stressed said that Holi of Uttarakhand has a special identity in itself. There is no difference between big and small in Holi . Everyone celebrates Holi with equal joy and happiness by getting drenched in the same colours. While congratulating the people of the state on Holi , he also wished for everyone’s prosperity. He said that like the colours of Holi , every colour of the seven colours should mix in everyone’s life and keep meeting, make everyone’s life happy.

Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami participated in the Holi Milan program at Ramlila Manch, David Painter, High School Gudmi Banbasa and Gandhi Maidan in Tanakpur district of Champawat. In the Holi Milan programme, the Chief Minister along with women and men Holi singers, especially local people from Lohaghat, also sang Holi and danced in the ecstasy of Holi. Praising the people of of Lohaghat who had come to Tanakpur Gandhi Maidan, he said that it will be the first such Holi in Uttarakhand which is sung by Holiyars of Lohaghat. He congratulated Harela Club for organising such events in the cultural field. On this occasion, he met the children, elders and women and wished them happy Holi.