CM Office fixes time table for meeting CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Apr: Time table has been fixed for the convenience of the visitors in the public interest for meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister will meet MPs and ministers on Monday and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 am in the morning and from 6 to 7 pm in the evening. The Chief Minister will meet the MLAs and former MLAs on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 am in the morning and from 6:00 to 7:00 in the evening. On Tuesday and Friday, the Chief Minister will meet the officials of the officers and employees’ organisations from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm after the official work in the secretariat. On Saturday and Sunday, depending on the availability of Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s residence and headquarters, from 9:00 to 10:00 am in the morning, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm in the evening he will meet senior party office bearers. Party workers, representatives of various organisations and Janta Milan programmes will be organised daily in the morning or afternoon depending on the availability of the Chief Minister. For this, requests will be noted daily on the telephone number 01352750033. In this regard, the time and place fixed by the Chief Minister’s Office will be informed to the requester in due course. This information has been given by Bhupendra Singh Baseda, Senior Private Secretary to the Chief Minister. He said that meeting will be ensured only after taking appointment as per the prescribed procedure of the dignitaries requesting to meet the Chief Minister other than the above time-table. There will be a request to the dignitaries who come to meet/talk to the Chief Minister that they should not bring gifts and bouquets, if very necessary, they can bring a “flower” or “plant” in place of the bouquet. The above arrangements have been made for the convenience of the state in the public interest as well as in the interest of the visitors.