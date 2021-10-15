CM on Kumaon tour, lays foundation of several projects

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has created a pro-people image of himself in his first 100 days of power. He chose the birthday of his close friend and Kichha MLA Rajesh Shukla to visit his constituency and lay the foundation of several projects. He has been on a hectic state wide tour ever since becoming the CM. While in Kichha he laid the foundation of several projects and also made some promises to the people of Kichha. He is expected to return to Dehradun after attending the Pre-wedding function of daughter of Bageshwar MLA Chandan Ram Das, and then leave for Dehradun. The marriage is however scheduled on 15 October. After attending some functions in Kichha, Dhami reached Bageshwar and attended some functions there.

Dhami landed at the Helipad located in Kichha Sugar Mill and from there he reached Indira Gandhi Sports Ground where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the development projects related to Kichha constituency.

During his stay in Kichha, Dhami also made some major announcements for the constituency and this included an Inter College in Kichha. He also promised that the demand for a 10 kilometre long hotmix road near Dhora Dham would be met soon and he also pannounced that the local community hospital in Kichha would also be upgraded soon. He added that land and funds would be provided soon for establishing a statue of Gobind Ballabh Pant in Prag Farm and informed that 1,000 acres of land of Kripa Farms hand been transferred to SIDCUL for setting up industrial zone.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that it had been 103 days since he took over. During this period, more than 330 decisions had been taken by the government. Being a son of a soldier, he understood the problems of this district and that he had resolved that every minute of his term would be spent in the service of Uttarakhand. He said that 24000 government posts were vacant, their recruitment process had been started. Giving relief from the Corona period, the application fee had been waived in all competitive examinations.

Bageshwar ADM Chandra Singh told that the Chief Minister reached Pandit Badri Dutt Pandey Government Post Graduate College Bageshwar by helicopter. He inaugurated the campus of Soban Singh Jeena University here, and laid foundation for several development projects in the district. He also inaugurated ICU ward in the district hospital.

It may be recalled that in Kichha, around 50 farmers gathered in the new grain market to protest against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s tour. They raised slogans and tried to reach the venue of the CM’s function. However, they were arrested and then taken to Rudrapur.