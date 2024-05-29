CM orders assessment of carrying capacity of Char Dhams, other religious sites

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The Char Dham Yatra this year has attracted an unprecedented number of pilgrims resulting in a huge management challenge for the government. This has led to an increasing demand for conducting the Char Dham Yatra according to its carrying capacity as well as of the Yatra routes. The government finally seems to be realising this. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a meeting at the Secretariat to review arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra, Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, Kainchi Dham and Purnagiri. He directed assessment of the carrying capacity of not only the Char Dhams and the Char Dham Yatra routes but also of other important religious sites and Yatra routes and tourism sites.

The CM observed that every year the number of devotees for the Char Dham Yatra is increasing and will continue to rise rapidly in future. Under these circumstances, it has become necessary to make an assessment of carrying capacity of pilgrims and number of vehicles not only at the Char Dham and along the Yatra routes but also other important religious and tourism sites.

Dhami directed that proposals related to parking and basic needs on Char Dham Yatra routes and other important places from the point of view should be sent to the Housing Department after a proper study. He also directed that a special plan be made every year during the peak period of Char Dham Yatra. This would include parking and other basic facilities, infrastructure on the railway route between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag and surrounding areas in time before the launch of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag train service.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that currently the Char Dham Yatra is running smoothly. At the same time, he also instructed the officials to keep the Char Dham Yatra well organised. The Chief Minister reiterated that offline registration should remain closed till 31 May. Dhami said that a further decision would be taken on offline registration according to the circumstances as the Yatra progresses. The Chief Minister directed the Garhwal and Kumaon Commissioners to also work on the route divert plan for the convenience of the devotees.

The CM also observed that the number of devotees is increasing rapidly in Kainchi Dham and Purnagiri in Kumaon, also. He directed the officials to make adequate parking arrangements and set up basic facilities in and around Kainchi Dham. Adequate parking arrangements should also be made on the routes leading to Kainchi Dham. He asked them to start a shuttle bus service for Kainchi Dham. He reminded that a bypass is also proposed for Kainchi Dham. Keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees, the Chief Minister gave instructions to improve the arrangements at the Purnagiri Mela site too. He also directed the officials concerned to expedite the works being undertaken under Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. Here too, for the convenience of the devotees, work should be done expeditiously on infrastructure and connectivity as well as basic facilities, he asserted. The CM said that to further strengthen the connectivity of Garhwal and Kumaon and to connect both the divisions from the point of view of tourism and pilgrimage, priority should also been given to expanding home stay and other facilities in Ranikhet and Chaukhutia (Almora district) areas.

During the meeting, a “Yatra Samadhan” mobile app was also discussed and a presentation made in this regard. This app is intended to ensure smoother conduct of Char Dham Yatra. Through this application, nearby police stations, hospitals, parking and other facilities of the four Dhams can be contacted and accessed. In addition, through this mobile application, all the department and agencies and institutions involved with Char Dham Yatra like BKTC, temple administration, hotels, tour operators, transporters will be able to connect with each other. The Chief Minister directed ITDA and Tourism Department to work to further improve this mobile application.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Sachin Kurve, Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary SN Pandey, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, ADG AP Anshuman, Additional Secretaries Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Nitin Bhadauria, Vice President, MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, SSP Ajay Singh participated in the meeting while Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate, Haridwar, Dhiraj Garbyal, District Magistrate, Nainital, Vandana were present on virtual basis.