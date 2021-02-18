CM orders creation of adequate parking sites in hills

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh today directed officials to find solutions to the problem of vehicle parking in the hill areas of the state, and to set up cells to ensure that construction of bridges wherever required is accelerated. He further directed the officials to ensure that basic amenities and facilities are created in the schools of the hills, too.

He was today reviewing the progress on his announcements for Almora and Nainital districts. The meeting was held at the Secretariat. Minister of State for Women Welfare and Child Development Rekha Arya, MLA Bansidhar Bhagat, Dewan Singh Bisht, Ramsingh Kaida, Karan Mahra, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan, MLAs Sanjeev Arya, Naveen Chandra Dumka and Mahesh Negi were also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister observed that there was a serious problem in finding and constructing parking sites in the hills and there was an urgent need to find solutions to this problem. He directed the District Magistrates to take personal interest in ensuring this problem was tackled at the earliest. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to the Public Works Department to expedite the construction of bridges. He asked the department to set up a ‘bridge cell’ for this. He said that the announcements related to drinking water supply be completed soon in view of the coming summer.

He further directed that special attention be paid to procurement of furniture, computers and creation of other basic facilities in all schools. The construction work on new Anganwadi buildings in the state also needed to be expedited. It was claimed during the meeting that, of the 164 CM’s announcements on Almora district, 102 had been delivered, while work on the remaining 62 was in progress. Out of 147 CM’s announcements for Nainital district, 95 had been implemented, while work on 52 was in progress. The CM directed that work be done with a planned strategy for beautification of ancient temples and religious places in Almora district in order to boost tourism and promote activities related to eco-tourism.

Regarding Nainital district, Rawat directed the officials to speed up works related to the construction of tube wells and hand pumps for drinking water and, at the same time, attention paid to conservation and enhancement of water resources. He added that special attention was needed for the revival of rivers and beautification of lakes in the district. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, Amit Negi, RK Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Sachin Kurve, Harbans Singh Chugh, Dilip Jawalkar, Sushil Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests Rajeev Bharthari, Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Singh Hayanki, DM, Almora, Nitin Bhadauria, DM, Nainital, Dhiraj Garbyal were among those present.