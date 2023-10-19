CM orders doubling of food allowance for students studying in residential schools

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered doubling of food allowance being given to the students living in government owned residential hostels of the state. On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the food allowance of the students living in these residential hostels has been doubled. This is also the highest increase in food allowance so far, claim officials.

This order comes at a time when CM Dhami is touring UAE to promote investment in the state. It may be recalled that, recently, Chief Minister Dhami had celebrated his birthday among the children in the residential hostel located in Bhaniawala. The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials of the state education department to take special care of the children studying in these residential schools.

This increase in the food allowance on the orders of the CM will be applicable to all the students studying in Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Hostel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Hostel and Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya MLA of the state. Post the hike in the daily food allowance, the daily food allowance for the students will be Rs 150 per day per student.

Orders in this regard were issued today by Education Secretary Ravinath Raman. Director General of School Education, Banshidhar Tiwari has stated that this increase has been made in the food allowance item for the students registered in the hostels of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Hostel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Hostel and Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya. In this regard, letters have been issued to the officials of all the districts to implement the orders with immediate effect.