CM orders holding of special camps for Covid vaccine booster dose

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: Chairing a special meeting held to review the Covid situation in Uttarakhand at the Secretariat here, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officers to launch a campaign to administer booster doses of Covid vaccines in the state for effective control of COVID-19. The CM directed that booster camps be held from tomorrow to ensure better coverage in all the districts. Control rooms should also be activated in all the districts with immediate effect. He added, “Genome sequencing should also be done of the new cases that are reported in the state.”

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to motivate people to get their booster doses. This had to be widely publicised through various media. He also directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a regular review of the Covid situation in the state. He added that the demand for Covid booster doses should be sent to the Union Government as soon as possible. Full availability of all necessary resources should be also maintained, he emphasised.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat participated virtually in the meeting. He said that maximum attention would be paid to administering the booster dose of the vaccine to maximum number of people. He reminded that almost 100 percent people had been administered the first and second dose in the state. A massive campaign would be launched for the booster dose.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretaries Ranjit Sinha, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Amardeep Kaur and officials of the Health Department were present at the meeting.