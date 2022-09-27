CM orders strict action against criminals, anti-social elements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami late last evening held a top level review and directed the District Magistrates to take seriously the incidents related to law and order in the state. He further directed them and the top police officers to ensure that any incident related to law and order, irrespective of whether it happened in the areas under jurisdiction of regular police or the revenue police, should be taken seriously and speedy action be taken. The Chief Minister also directed strict action against the encroachment in the forest and other areas in the state for hotels, resorts or religious purposes. The review was held at the Secretariat on Sunday evening where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an in-depth review of various issues related to law and order, illegal encroachment, disaster management, etc.

Both the Divisional Commissioners, all the District Magistrates were connected through video conferencing. The Chief Minister sought district wise information from the district magistrates about the action being taken at their level and the efforts made to solve the problems.

He directed the top police officers to ensure verification of madrasas of the state and to take note and strict action in case of rapid demographic changes. The Chief Minister directed that a calendar of all the related points at the district level be prepared and fortnightly or monthly review meetings held and their outcomes made available to the government.

The Chief Minister observed that the image of the state had been tarnished by some recent incidents. All officers should work with caution and responsibility so that such incidents do not recur. The peace, peace and tranquillity in Uttarakhand are the responsibility of all concerned. He said that whoever the culprit might be, he ought not to be spared while those who worked honestly should not be bothered. A close watch needed to be kept on those coming from outside the states.

The Chief Minister said that problems of the public should be dealt with at the district level and not reach the Secretariat. For this, along with organising a multipurpose camp on Tehsil Day, he asked them to make special arrangements to hear the problems of the people living in in remote areas. In this regard, he asked them to ensure the arrangement of e-Samadhan Chaupal as in Udham Singh Nagar.

The CM also sought information from the DMs regarding condition of the roads in their respective districts. He directed that all the roads be made pothole-free by 15 October. He also asked them to ensure effective control on illegal liquor and illegal mining. In view of the increasing number of dengue patients in the state, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make effective arrangements for its prevention.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu ordered all the District Magistrates to ensure compliance of the instructions given by the Chief Minister. Joint teams of the revenue, forest and irrigation departments would be formed to identify illegal encroachments and to remove them as well as to ensure that the encroachments do not recur.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Sachin Kurve, Chandresh Yadav, Additional Secretary Atar Singh and other senior police officers and, virtually, all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates were present.