CM orders strict enforcement of Covid protocols

Dehradun, 18 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today reiterated the need to take strict action against those violating guidelines on wearing of masks and social distancing, and enforcing night curfew. The fine for not wearing masks had been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings has been reduced from 200 to 100.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting with senior officials at the Bijapur Guest House on Covid management.

The Chief Minister asserted that strict controls were required to ensure the situation does not get worse. He issued orders to establish checkposts at the state’s borders and not allow anyone to enter without a corona negative report. Capacity of hospitals also needed to be increased by anticipating demand. The number of covid tests also needed to be increased.

He warned against blackmarketing of medicines and ordered cancellation of licences of defaulters. Nodal officers could be appointed to monitor this where required. Arrangements for equipment required by hospitals also needed to be made.

Covid negative tests have also been mandatory for those coming for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages.

An action plan was also mooted for reducing the impact of the covid surge on the state’s economy. Along with this, the vaccination programme would also be boosted. Home isolation protocols too would be strictly implemented.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash underlined the importance of creating awareness through various media. Secretary Dr Pankaj Pandey claimed that Covid Care Centres and ICUs were being increased in every district, particularly in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani. Big hospitals have been asked to add a hundred beds capacity, each. Oxygen generation plants were functioning in Dehradun, Roorkee and Kashipur. Eight new plants were being set up. New doctors have been appointed. If required, the services of medical students would also be taken.

Also present were DGP Ashok Kumar, Secretaries Amit Negi, Nitesh Jha, Shailesh Bagoli, SA Murugeshan, DG, Information, Ranvir Singh Chauhan, and other senior officials.