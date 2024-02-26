CM participates in anti-drug addiction campaign by Amar Ujala 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed the hope that all members of society would cooperate in spreading public awareness against drugs. He said that drug addiction harms not only a person but his entire family and the entire social environment. On one hand, awareness against drugs is being increased among the people and especially the youth in the state, while on the other hand, strict action is also being taken against the criminals involved in drug trafficking he assured.

Addressing the program "Nashe ki Andheri Raah Mein Ujala " organized by Amar Ujala at the Himalayan Cultural Center on Saturday, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts being made to run the campaign against drug addiction and said that it is important to stop the trend of drug addiction . And to connect the drug -addicted persons with the mainstream, a campaign is being run by the state government regarding the adverse effects of drug addiction amongst various sections of society and especially the youth. Helpline numbers have also been issued for drug prevention and information related to it has been flashed for any kind of assistance to the public. The Chief Minister expressed the hope that with everyone's cooperation and tireless efforts being made by the institutions, we will definitely achieve the resolution of a drugs-free Dev Bhoomi before time.

He said that our government is committed to realizing the dreams of the youth as well as doing justice to young talents. "Therefore, we have made the most stringent " anti -copying law" in the state and have taken strict action against the culprits involved in recruitment scams. At present, the recruitment process is going on for more than 7 thousand posts and soon the recruitment process will be started for 19 thousand posts. The calendar for appointment to vacant posts in all departments in the state has also been released."