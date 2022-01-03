CM pays homage to martyred Havaldar Pradeep Thapa

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamivisited the home of martyr Havaldar Pradeep Thapa (1/3 Gorkha Rifles) in Anarwala, here, today. He offered floral tribute to the martyr’s mortal remains and attended the final rites.

He expressed his condolences to the Havaldar’s family members and declared that the sacrifice for the nation would never be forgotten. He promised that the Uttarakhand Government would always stand with the martyr’s family. Also present was Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi.