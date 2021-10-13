CM pays tribute to Army martyr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, placed a wreath before the mortal remains of Jawan Vipin Singh Gusain of the 57 Bengal Engineering Group, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in Siachen, at the martyr’s residence in village Dharkot, Pauri.

The CM offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and promised all necessary help on the state government’s behalf. He announced that the road to the village and the Government Inter College, Champeshwar, would be named after the martyr.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and DM, Pauri, Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande also paid tribute to the martyr.