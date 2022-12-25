CM pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which falls on 25 December. He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a skilled administrator, politician and popular mass leader. He was such a great orator who was loved and respected by people from all sections of society. Vajpayee was amongst the best orators. National interest was paramount for him. Atal was the pioneer of the state of Uttarakhand. He not only created the state of Uttarakhand but also laid the foundation for its development.