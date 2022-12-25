CM pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 24 Dec: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which falls on 25 December. He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a skilled administrator, politician and popular mass leader. He was such a great orator who was loved and respected by people from all sections of society. Vajpayee was amongst the best orators. National interest was paramount for him. Atal was the pioneer of the state of Uttarakhand. He not only created the state of Uttarakhand but also laid the foundation for its development.
Dhami reminded that under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India had created a new identity in the world and took a strong step forward in the 21st century. He had an amazing ability to take everyone along. He would always be remembered for his far-reaching thinking, creations, Pokhran nuclear test, India’s victory in Kargil war. Reminding that the birth anniversary of Vajpayee was observed as Good Governance Day in the country, the state government decided to hold Village Chaupals in all the districts in which all the ministers and the public representatives would participate. He added that he would also participate in the Gram Chaupal tomorrow.