CM pays tribute to HN Bahuguna on birth anniversary

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid tribute to the late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary. On this occasion, Dhami garlanded the statue of Bahuguna at the Clock Tower, here. The Chief Minister said that Bahuguna was an efficient administrator, eloquent orator and a courageous politician. He established his identity in Indian politics on the strength of his unique intellectual talent and struggle.

The Chief Minister recalled that Bahuguna, when the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a minister at the Centre, started many schemes and took many steps for the benefit of the state. He was always ready for the development of the hill states. Bahuguna was a true son of the Himalayas and had a great vision comparable to the Himalayas for the country. The work done by him would continue to inspire the people for a long time to come.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ were among those present on the occasion. The CM also offered floral tribute before the late Bahuguna’s picture at the CM’s Residence earlier today.