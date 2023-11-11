CM pays tribute to martyrs of statehood agitation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: On the occasion of State Formation Day, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at the Shaheed Sthal located at the District Collectorate here.

On this occasion, Dhami said that the state of Uttarakhand was created due to the hard work, strong will, determination and a long struggle led by the statehood agitationists. He said that the state government is committed to the development of Uttarakhand as per the dreams of the martyred agitationists.

The CM said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is moving forward on the path of continuous development. He said that the state government is determined to make Uttarakhand the best state. On this occasion, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Khajan Das, statehood agitationists and many other dignitaries and senior officials were also present.