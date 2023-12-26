CM pays tribute to mortal remains of Army Bravehearts martyred in J&K

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Dec: A heinous attack was executed on Army Vehicles by terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir resulting in the tragic losses of four soldiers on 21 December.

Naik Birendra Singh and Rifleman Gautam Kumar, residents of Chamoli and Kotdwar of Uttarakhand, respectively, were also amongst the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the true spirit of the Indian Army.

The mortal remains of the brave soldiers of Uttarakhand arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport, here, today, where last respects to the departed souls were given in a befitting manner in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Lieutenant General VK Mishra, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, and other serving officers of Dehradun Station. Post the solemn ceremony, the remains were flown to their native places for the last rites.

The cremation of the mortal remains of Rifleman Gautam Kumar was carried out at Kotdwar in the presence of Major General R Prem Raj, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, and Brigadier VM Choudhari, Commandant, Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, and of Naik Birendra Singh at Chamoli in the presence of Major General TM Pattanaik, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Brigadier Aman Anand, Commander, 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade Group with full military honours. The funeral ceremonies of the brave soldiers were attended by the local populace who turned out in the thousands to pay homage to their brave sons and acknowledged their ultimate sacrifice.