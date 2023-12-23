CM presents cheques of Rs 50,000, each, to ‘rat miners’

Silkyara tunnel rescue

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured 12 rat miners who had played an important role in the rescue operation carried out at Silkyara tunnel in district Uttarkashi. At the Chief Minister’s residence here, today, Dhami presented them shawls and cheques of Rs 50,000, each.

It may be recalled that the rat miners had played a significant role int the final stage of the rescue operation carried out at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi to reach the 41 trapped workers.

On the occasion, CM Dhami said that the rat miners performed the crucial work of digging, clearing and cutting pipes in the tunnel in very testing conditions without caring for their lives. The CM observed that all the rat miners deserved congratulations and blessings for the dedication and hard work with which they contributed along with other agencies in making this rescue operation successful. On behalf of the people of the state, the Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to all the people who contributed to the Silkyara Rescue Campaign.

The rat miners also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for being welcomed and honoured in the state. They also noted that it was a matter of pride for them that they had got an opportunity to contribute along with various agencies towards saving the lives of 41 people trapped in the tunnel and that the operation turned out to be successful.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, District Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Abhishek Ruhela were also present at the CM’s Residence on this occasion.

