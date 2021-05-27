CM Rawat inaugurates 500-bed Covid Care Centre at IDPL

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 26 May: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inaugurated a 500-bed Covid Care Centre, set up by DRDO at the IDPL, here, on Wednesday. The hospital is named in memory of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat.

On this occasion, he announced that this hospital, built in coordination with the central and state governments, will be operated by AIIMS Rishikesh.

On Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat arrival at IDPL for the inauguration of the hospital, he was welcomed by Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, BK Das, Director DRDO, and other officials. The Chief Minister said that the hospital established in the memory of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat would reduce the shortage of beds for the treatment of Corona patients.

He also recalled the contribution of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat during the Indo-China War.

Professor Ravi Kant said that the Covid Care Centre has a total of 500 beds. Out of these, 400 oxygen beds would be operated in IDPL and 100 ICU-ventilator beds at AIIMS, Rishikesh. He added that the process of registration and admission of patients had begun.

Present on this occasion were Speaker Premchand Agarwal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, DM AK Srivastava, Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean, Academic, Prof UB Mishra, Prof BK Bastia, Prof Shailendra Kumar Handu, Dr Madhur Uniyal, Incharge Jaswant Singh Covid Care Centre, Harish Thapliyal, PRO, AIIMS, among others.