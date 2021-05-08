CM Rawat inspects Raipur Covid Care Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 May: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the Covid Care Centre established at the Raipur Sports Stadium, here,today. He was shown the 30 bed ICU set up there.

Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma told him that five bypass machines had also been installed there.

The CM expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He asked the Centre Head Dr BP Singh to increase the staff there and was assured appropriate action would be taken.

CM Rawat instructed the District Magistrate, Dr Ashish Srivastava, to ensure doctors, nurses and other staff were provided proper boarding and lodging. Also present on the occasion was Speaker Premchand Agarwal.