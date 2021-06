By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat paid tribute to martyred soldier Mandeep Negi at his village, Saknoli, on Sunday. Rawat also met the bereaved family, offered his condolences and promised all possible help. He announced that the village road would be upgraded and named after the deceased soldier.

Also present were Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal, DM Dr V Jogdande, SSP P Renuka Devi, and officers of the Army.