CM receives blessings of Swami Yatindra Anand Giri

Dehradun, 24 Mar: On the occasion of the Indian New Year and Navratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received blessings from senior Mahamandaleshwar Jeevandeep Peethadhishwar, Roorkee, Swami Yatindra Anand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara after worshipping Maa Bhagwati.

On this occasion, the Mahamandaleshwar blessed Dhami as a successful Chief Minister and congratulated the Uttarakhand Government on completion of one year. He prayed that Uttarakhand would become the ideal state of the country.

He expressed concern to the Chief Minister about the continuous migration of locals from the hilly areas of the state and the increasing population of out of state settlers in the hill areas.