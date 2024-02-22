CM releases “Meri Yojana” published by Programme Implementation Department

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the book, “Meri Yojana”, prepared by the Programme Implementation Department at the Secretariat, here, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Prem Chand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Deepak Kumar along with Joint Secretary NS Dungriyal, etc., were also present.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state will definitely get information regarding government schemes from the book. He said that it is a good initiative to put all the public welfare schemes on one table. He directed that this book should reach the rural areas of the state so that more people can get the opportunity to know about the schemes.

People can avail the benefits of the schemes and our Uttarakhand can become “Best Uttarakhand”. He said that while this book will help the eligible beneficiaries in availing the benefits of the schemes, it will also be interesting to the policy makers, researchers and readers and make them aware of the efforts being made by the government.

In this regard, a press conference was also organised by Deepak Kumar, Secretary, Programme Implementation Department, at the Secretariat media centre. He informed that the book “Meri Yojana – Meri Yojana Mera Adhikar Apni Sarkar” had its e-book version released earlier by the Chief Minister. In the book, complete information and details have been given regarding 55 departments of the state and more than 400 different public welfare schemes run by all the departments.