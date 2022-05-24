CM releases novel written by former DGP Anil Raturi

Dehradun, 21 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today released the novel “Bhanwar Ek Prem Kahani” written by former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Anil Raturi in a programme organised at IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk. This 350-page novel written by Anil Raturi has been published by Winsar Publications.

Congratulating the author of the novel, Chief Minister Dhami, said that when a uniformed officer writes a love story, one can guess what kind of feelings he carried in his heart. In this novel, Raturi has described all the memories and experiences that happened in his life. The way he preserved his literary spirit with his work is commendable. The Chief Minister said that a commendable effort has been made to depict various aspects of human life through this novel. He said that any work is better when one is free to do that work. Freedom to work requires that no one is a slave of convenience. The Chief Minister also mentioned some highlights of the novel “Bhanwar Ek Prem Kahani” during the course of his address.

Former Chief Secretary NS Napalchyal, former Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University Dr Sudha Rani Pandey and Lalit Mohan Rayal reviewed the novel “Bhanwar Ek Prem Kahani” in detail in the programme. Writer and poet Padma Shri Leeladhar Jagudi, author of the novel Anil Raturi, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, former Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, and writer Dr Ram Vinay Singh were also present on the occasion.